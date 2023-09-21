DES MOINES, IOWA — Football Friday Primetime is back for our fourth game of the season this week with a trip east to Newton where the Cardinals will host the Bondurant-Farrar Blue Jays on September 22nd. Keith Murphy, Justin Surrency and Andy Fales will bring you the game on Friday night. On Thursday, Keith and Justin hosted the weekly Coaches’ Corner preview show at 4:30pm. They were joined by Newton coach Andy Swedenhjelm and quarterback Caleb Mattes and Bondurant-Farrar head coach Zach Pfantz and running back Titus Cram.

