DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2022 Football Friday Primetime season kicks off on August 26th with a matchup between the Winterset Huskies and Carlisle Wildcats. Both towns were struck by devastating tornadoes on March 5th – damaging hundreds of homes and claiming the lives of six people in Madison County. WHO 13 is partnering with the Greater Madison County Community Foundation to raise money for a Disaster Fund set up to help those still recovering from the storm.

The Winterset Huskies return to the field in 2022 fresh off a return trip to the UNI Dome last season. The Huskies finished the season 9-3 after a loss in the 4-A semifinals to Xavier. The Carlisle Wildcats finished last season 5-5 following a first round playoff loss to Indianola.

Keith Murphy was joined by Carlisle coach Mark Hoekstra and defensive end Nolan Pagel in our studios while Justin Surrency traveled to Winterset to talk with coach Zach Sweeney and lineman Beau Knobloch in the Football Friday Primetime Coaches Corner.