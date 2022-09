INDIANOLA, IOWA — Football Friday Primetime heads to Indianola on Friday, September 9th as the Indianola Indians host the Pella Dutch (and the conclusion of RVTV).

Justin Surrency and Keith Murphy will call the game live on WHO 13 and streaming on WHO13.com. This week in the Coaches Corner, Justin talks with Pella Head Coach Jack McKinstrey and players Trey Van Hauen and C.J. Shetterley as well as Indianola Head Coach Eric Kluver and QB Bennett Brueck.

Pella Dutch Head Coach Jack McKinstrey

Indianola Head Coach Eric Kluver

Pella’s Trey Van Hauen C.J. Shetterly

Indianola QB Bennett Brueck