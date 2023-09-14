DES MOINES, IOWA — After a one week break, Football Friday Primetime returns this Friday with live coverage of the Johnston Dragons facing the Ankeny Hawks. You can catch the game live on WHO 13 starting at 6:55 pm on Friday with Keith Murphy, Justin Surrency and Andy Fales on the call of the game.

Before the big game, Justin and Keith were joined by Johnston head coach Brian Woodley and defensive back J.J. Shaw and Ankeny head coach Jeff Bauer and Senior wide receiver Devon Akers for the Football Friday Primetime Coaches’ Corner.