DES MOINES, IOWA — The WHO 13 Football Friday Primetime schedule moves on to week 2 with the Waukee Northwest Wolves playing host to Dowling Catholic. The game kicks off on WHO 13 at 6:55 p.m. on September 2, but we kicked off our coverage with the Football Friday Coaches Corner. Keith Murphy was joined by Dowling Head Coach Tom Wilson and Senior Quarterback Jaxon Smolik, while Justin Surrency covers the Waukee Northwest beat with Head Coach Cory Kopatich and Tackle Cael Winter.

Dowling Coach Tom Wilson

Dowling QB Jaxon Smolik

Waukee Northwest Coach Cory Kopatich

Waukee Northwest Tackle Cael Winter