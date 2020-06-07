Food Truck Serves Hundreds of Free Meals Ahead of Des Moines Protest

DES MOINES, Iowa — Before heading to the march in Des Moines on Saturday, many people stopped by the food truck Wingz on Wheelz for a free meal.

“I see happy people, I see unity, I see the future, I see what we want and what we need,” Des Moines resident Kitana Lewis said.

“This smells like movement. This smells like opportunity,” Second Baptist Church Minister Rob Johnson said. Johnson helped organize this event in less than 48 hours to bring the community together.

“This is huge, right? You bring a bunch of food together, people together, have great conversations, tough conversations, but great,” Johnson said.

They were conversations from people that need to be heard.

“We have to amplify our black women voices,” Johnson said.

They are voices like the Wingz on Wheelz co-owner Sierrah Kittrell, who said she was touched by the community’s support.

“It gives me chills, and I’ve already shed a lot of tears of joy, just to be able to give back to our community and bring people together for a good cause,” Kittrell said.

The event may not be raising any money, but State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad said that doesn’t mean events like this are not valuable.

“Because of them, we’re able to push some legislation, we’re able to bring people to the table, and we hope that as we develop and continue that, we bring some of these individuals, not just to talk about the problem, but to be a participant at the table,” Abdul-Samad said.

So, he said to take a seat and take a bite.

“I’m ready to throw some barbecue sauce on these and get to work,” Lewis said.

Wingz on Wheelz said they were able to feed more than 500 people on Saturday. The food truck is located in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts at 1817 University Avenue. They are open every Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.