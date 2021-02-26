Food Distribution Event Set for Grubb YMCA on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa – A food distribution event in Des Moines on Saturday will help feed nearly 1,200 local families in need.

The drive-thru event is being held at the John R. Grubb YMCA at 1611 11th Street from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Volunteers will place the food boxes in the cars in order to limit contact. Each box has 20 pounds of food including apples, oranges, onions, potatoes, cheese, yogurt, hotdogs, and chicken drumsticks. A gallon of 2% milk will also be provided.

Anyone who needs food can stop by and no questions will be asked.

If you are planning to go through the drive-thru event you’re asked to drive west on College Avenue and make a right turn onto 11th Street to enter the parking lot. After volunteers have loaded the food into your car, you’re asked to exit the parking lot at 10th and Washington.

The food distribution effort is a partnership between the YMCA, Loffredo Fresh Foods, and the USDA’s Farmers to Families program.