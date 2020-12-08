Food Bank of Iowa Prepares to Feed More Iowan Families as Unemployment Filings Rise in State

DES MOINES, Iowa – In November, the state’s unemployment filings rose and now the Food Bank of Iowa is preparing to feed hundreds of families.

“We will continue to see food assistance needs increase over the years to come,” said the CEO for the Food Bank of Iowa Michelle Book.

“With unemployment peaking upward, many people, many moms [are] now home because their children are home and they can’t work.”

Next week, the food bank will host a food distribution at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Previously, the food bank distributed 61,172 pounds of food to 1,400 Iowan families.

“What was shocking, was that 60% of these people had not asked for food assistance in the past. This was their first time, needing help to feed their families. It was shocking,” explained Book.

The rise in the unemployment rate is also impacting children. According to Book, last year about 25,000 children were eligible for free or reduced meals at school. Therefore, the food bank established 15 off site food pantries for Des Moines Public School students.

Book says “we know that about 20% of those families have absolutely no food resources at home.”

Next Monday, the food bank plans to give away 92,000 pounds of chicken, fresh produce and other nutritious food. Book said all Iowan families are welcomed to pick up food despite their economic background.

“No one needs to sign up for the distribution that will be at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on November 30th. They just need to show up,” said Book.

“It’s a safe distribution, volunteers will place that food in our guest’s trunk or in the back of their vehicle.”

The food distribution will take place November 30th at the Iowa State Fairgrounds from 9 a.m to noon.

Lastly, if you are DMPS parent who is in need of food assistance click, here.