INDIANOLA, Iowa — Surviving family members from Indianola whose son, 4, died while playing with relatives and neighbors on vacation in Colorado hope that others will now show the love their son did.

Maximillion Wood died Friday in Littleton, Colorado, law enforcement announced in a news release Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement:

“The family is from Iowa and were visiting family members who live on the same street. The kids were at a neighbor’s home, along with other neighborhood children, to play on a slack line/zip line that had been set up in the back yard between two trees. As the children were playing on the line, one of the trees gave way and fell on top of the 4-year old boy.

Although the JCSO is still investigating this death, we have no reason to believe this was anything more than a very tragic accident. It was incredibly traumatic for all of the children who witnessed the incident, as well as adults and first responders. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office provided victim advocates to the family, the owners of the home where the incident occurred, and to all other children who were in the yard.”

Maximillion’s obituary said that he was one of seven children in the family. The family, still grieving in Colorado, declined to comment about what happened to Maximillion but released a statement with a request.