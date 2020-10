URBANDALE, Iowa – As the opening of the new Urban Loop interchange approaches we look at the progress over the last 15 months. Drone13 has documented many steps in the project, as lanes and ramps close and reopen and the flyover ramp takes shape.

Friday is the targeted opening day as long as the weather cooperates. The $65 million project is intended to enhance safety, relieve traffic congestion and spur development in the area. Over 70,000 vehicles a day pass through Urbandale on I-80/35.