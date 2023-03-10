DES MOINES, Iowa — With spring break beginning next week for many schools across the Metro, people are starting their vacations a bit early as Des Moines International Airport was busy with passengers Friday morning.

Des Moines Airport Authority Deputy Communications Director Kayla Kovarna said mornings are some of the busiest times at the airport, which is seeing record passenger numbers.

She said it’s important passengers get to the airport an hour and a half to two hours before their flight. When busy, security lines can take up to an hour to get through.

“That will give you time to get parked, get into the facility, check bags if you need and process through security well in time before boarding begins,” Kovarna said.

Airlines typically start boarding flights a half hour before their scheduled departure times.

Kovarna also said it’s important to arrive early because parking may be difficult at the airport during spring break. Real-time parking information is available on the airport’s website.