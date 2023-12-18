POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Health leaders said on Monday that flu hospitalizations in the state jumped by 250% in the past four weeks.

Health leaders also say Iowa is at a “medium” level in hospital admissions for COVID-19 with the rate of admission jumping 58%. RSV hospitalizations have jumped 60%.

As respiratory illnesses continue to rise across the state, the rate of vaccination has stayed low. That’s why Polk County Health officials are asking those who are able to, to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays.

“Sometimes someone who’s middle-aged and healthy thinks I don’t really want to get the vaccine because I’m healthy. If I get the respiratory virus, I’ll be fine,” Madisun VanGundy, public heath communications officer at the Polk County Health Department, said. “But something to keep in mind is even if you get a respiratory infection and you’re okay, you could pass it on to someone who is more vulnerable like your grandparent, a pregnant mother, someone who’s battling cancer who’s immunocompromised. So, definitely keep those people in your life in mind when it comes to getting the respiratory shot.”

