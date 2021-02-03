Flu Activity Remains Low During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – Influenza typically peaks right now during the winter months. This year’s flu season has been a lot different during the pandemic.

Last flu season, the CDC estimated 38 million people contracted the flu, 400,000 were hospitalized, and 22,000 died.

This season, Polk County Health Department hasn’t seen much flu activity at all. Public Health Communications Officer Nola Aigner Davis thinks a possible reason for that is all the safety measures we’re doing with the pandemic including washing hands, staying home when sick, social distancing, and wearing masks.

“Flu is spread the same way that COVID-19 is spread,” she explains. “Droplets come out of our mouth and our nose when we cough, talk, or sneeze. So when we’re wearing a mask, that’s how we’re protecting ourselves. That is one of the ways that we are seeing as possible why the flu is not being spread.”

CDC data shows minimal flu activity across the country. Another nationwide trend that Polk County Health Department is also seeing: higher numbers in flu shots.

As the public waits to get vaccinated for COVID-19, health officials are urging people to stay vigilant with the safety measures.

“We know that it’s really important to practice COVID-19 prevention strategies because not everyone in the community is receiving the vaccine at the same time,” Aigner Davis explains. “People fall in different phases, they fall in different tiers. So just because you may be vaccinated, you will need to still wear your mask and protect everyone else.”

If you still haven’t gotten your flu shot, it’s not too late. Flu season can go until April or May. However, health officials are advising people to pay attention to the timing when it comes to planning for your COVID-19 vaccine. CDC recommendations say vaccines should be separated by at least two weeks.