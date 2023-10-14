DES MOINES, Iowa — Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is back in Iowa this weekend.

His campaign event schedule starts with a meet and greet in Creston early Saturday morning. Before the event the governor joined WHO 13’s Zach Fisher on Today in Iowa Saturday to discuss the response to the Hamas terror attacks on Oct. 7. DeSantis also discusses the campaign trail in the state.

He is planning to do the full “Grassley”, making stops in all of Iowa’s 99 counties. He ends his day in Council Bluffs at 5 p.m., which will mark 80 counties completed for his campaign.