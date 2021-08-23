Florida Georgia Line cancels tour, including Des Moines concert

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at the Innovation In Music Awards on June 3, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Innovation In Music Awards)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another major Des Moines concert is being canceled due to COVID-19.

Country duo Florida Georgia Line has canceled its entire “I Love My Country Tour” due to rising COVID-19 cases nationwide. They were scheduled to play in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena on Oct. 14.

“While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us,” Florida Georgia Line said. “We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

Ticket holders should expect a refund in the coming weeks. No action is required to get a refund.