Flix Brewhouse reopens for the second time during the pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — After being closed for over a year, Flix Brewhouse will welcome Iowans back into the movie theatre in Merle Hay Mall on Thursday.

This will be the second time Flix Brewhouse attempts to re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owners say one of the biggest differences from last year to now is having more financial resources.

After more than a year of waiting, Flix Brewhouse along with over 100 other local, small businesses have received funds from the Shuttered Venues Operators grant. Iowa businesses received over $41 million in total.

Owners of the local theatre say they’ve been able to rehire 80 staff members and obtained the rights to show three recently released movies starting Thursday: Suicide Squad, Jungle Cruise and Stillwater.

There won’t be capacity limits at Flix Brewhouse. However, HVAC systems have been improved in every auditorium to better air quality, along with contactless options of ordering tickets, food, and drinks.

David Meiller with Flix Brewhouse said owners have been able to organize a more strategic reopening plan after being closed for so long.

“We have a much better understanding of what COVID looks like and how to combat it. We’ve got a much stronger film lineup of partners out of Hollywood, we’ve got incredible content for guests to come out and experience,” Meiller said. “And we have an incredibly excited loyalty base here in Des Moines. We just can’t wait to get back to Flix Brewhouse at the Merle Hay Mall.”

Flix Brewhouse is currently hiring. To learn more about applying, visit their website.