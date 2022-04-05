DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council has approved a plan to build 15 townhomes on Fleur Drive.

The vote Monday was nearly unanimous to approve the project at the northwest corner of Fleur and Willowmere drives. Only Mayor Frank Cownie voted against the project.

The plan for the townhomes, named Oaks on Fleur, includes units of about 1,750 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The townhomes will be priced between $400,000 and $500,000.

Premier Construction Services owner Adam Sieren requested the area be rezoned for use for lower density units with the understanding that the city staff and developers agree to conditions for the site.

Some residents in the neighborhood had hoped to keep the project from moving forward and circulated a petition opposing the project. It gained around 300 signatures.