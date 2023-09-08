DES MOINES, Iowa- Fleur Cinema and Café officially reopens Friday after being closed for three years.

The theater originally closed because of the pandemic. Then the previous operator, Coppola Enterprises, was waiting for new art-house movies to be released on a regular basis before reopening the theater.

However, Fridley Theaters recently became the new operator of Fleur Cinema. Fridley operates several theaters throughout Iowa, but this is their first working relationship with Fleur.

Russell Vannorsdel is the President of Fridley Theaters. He said that Fleur Cinema and Café is unlike any other theater.

“The Southside is missing a theater. Southridge closed. Fleur hadn’t been open. So, not only is this an iconic theater for Des Moines and the Metro area, but even broader, it draws in because of how cool it is. I mean it was voted coolest theater in Iowa by Cosmopolitan Magazine or something like that years ago,” said Vannorsdel.