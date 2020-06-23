Flash Flooding Hits Grundy County

BEAMAN, Iowa — Around nine inches of rain has fallen in a week in southwest Grundy County. That rain caused flash flooding around the towns of Beaman and nearby Conrad. Some area roads were impassable due to high water.

“For the most part, it’s just flash flooding. The water comes up and then goes down,” said Grundy County Emergency Manager Roger Carr. “We had the water come back up, closing Highway 175 again near Reinbeck.”

Also some flash flooding was reported early in the morning in the Hardin County town of Union. The waters appeared to have gone down by mid-day.

Water had gone up around a building loaded with corn at a local ag co-op there.

The water also caused concern for farmers with cattle in the pasture along Wolf Creek.

“We’ve got the cattle drove up in the lot, so they’re up in the lot where they’re on high ground,” said Will Macy, who farms nearby. “A neighbor had some out there and he’s going to our sons to call him and see what they can do about it.”

The stranded cattle later made it to high ground.

“It’s Friday. We get started getting some rain and then it was out Saturday,” said Macy. “The water and went back in the creek and all this just since midnight last night.”

Macy said he’d never seen Wolf Creek as high as it was.