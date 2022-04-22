IOWA — Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for several central Iowa counties after heavy rain poured down this morning.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for SE Carroll, southern Greene, and northern Guthrie counties until 11:30 AM. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southern Boone, northern Dallas, southern Story, and northern Polk counties until noon today. A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for northern Jasper, eastern Story, and Marshall county until 12:30 PM.

1-2″ of rain has already fallen across parts of central Iowa, but because it fell in a short amount of time, it has resulted in rapidly rising water. Additional rain continues to fall which means flash flooding will continue.

Poor drainage areas, low-lying areas, and areas along creeks and streams are most susceptible to flash flooding and should be avoided.

6″ of fast-moving water is all it takes to sweep a person off their feet, while a foot of water can stall vehicles or carry away a small car. If you encounter a road covered in water, you are advised to turn around and find high ground.

