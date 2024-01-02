DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – Multiple fire departments were called out late Monday night after a home caught fire in rural Dallas County.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 20000 block of W Avenue, which is west of Granger and north of Grimes.

When firefighters arrived, they found a house engulfed in flames. Crews from Perry, Urbandale, Polk City, Dallas Center, and Granger were all there to assist in putting out the fire.

Neighbors told our crew on the scene that an elderly couple lived in the home.

Officials have not yet commented on whether anyone was in the home during the fire. We expect more information on the fire to be released later Tuesday morning.