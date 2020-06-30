Five More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Iowa; 1 in 10 Iowans Have Now Been Tested

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting that five more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and more than 200 more have tested positive.

The new numbers reflect a testing reported over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 712 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 365 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 20 long-term care facilities in Iowa.

303,772 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. 28,941 Iowans have tested positive.

There are 133 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase of 14 patients from Monday. Thousands of hospital beds remain open across the state.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.