APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — Five people were injured when their boat’s motor exploded over the weekend at Lake Rathbun.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, a mechanical malfunction likely caused the boat engine to explode when it was started. The explosion occurred at the Buck Creek Arm of the lake around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

One adult female was seriously burned and transported via air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospital. An adult male and three children suffered minor burns and were treated at a nearby hospital.

The DNR reminds everyone to keep safety in mind while boating during the holiday weekend by wearing life jackets, having a sober operator, and having a fire extinguisher on the boat.