Five Arrested For Shooting That Left Two-Year-Old in Critical Condition

DES MOINES, IOWA — Five people have been charged with Attempted Murder for their alleged roles in a shooting at a Des Moines home late Monday night that left a two-year-old in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street around 10:48 pm on Monday. Police say dozens of shots were fired into the home. A 17-year-old girl and the a two-year-old child were the only ones in the home. Police say the home was targeted intentionally, but not the two people inside. The two-year-old was the only one injured. At last report the child is in critical condition.

Around two hours later, police were called to a crashed vehicle on I-80 that they believed was involved in the shooting. Five people were taken into custody. Police found two guns in the car. Charges have now been filed against those five individuals:

Owo Roby Nyal Boi, 20 Attempted Murder (2 counts) Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts) Probation Violation

Thon Robin Bol, 20 Attempted Murder (2 counts) Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)

Caine William Dominguez-Shiesl Attempted Murder (2 counts) Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon

Reath Stephen Yak Attempted Murder (2 counts) Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts) Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Odol Lual Othow Attempted Murder (2 counts) Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts) Felon in Possession of a Firearm



None of the five suspects are metro residents. Owo Bol and Thon Bol are both Sioux City residents, Caine Dominguez-Shiesl is from Omaha, Reath Yak is from Storm Lake and Odol Othow is from Worthington, Minnesota – according to Des Moines Police.