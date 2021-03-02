Five Arrested For Shooting That Left Two-Year-Old in Critical Condition

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, IOWA — Five people have been charged with Attempted Murder for their alleged roles in a shooting at a Des Moines home late Monday night that left a two-year-old in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street around 10:48 pm on Monday. Police say dozens of shots were fired into the home. A 17-year-old girl and the a two-year-old child were the only ones in the home. Police say the home was targeted intentionally, but not the two people inside. The two-year-old was the only one injured. At last report the child is in critical condition.

Around two hours later, police were called to a crashed vehicle on I-80 that they believed was involved in the shooting. Five people were taken into custody. Police found two guns in the car. Charges have now been filed against those five individuals:

  • Owo Roby Nyal Boi, 20
    • Attempted Murder (2 counts)
    • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)
    • Probation Violation
  • Thon Robin Bol, 20
    • Attempted Murder (2 counts)
    • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)
  • Caine William Dominguez-Shiesl
    • Attempted Murder (2 counts)
    • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Reath Stephen Yak
    • Attempted Murder (2 counts)
    • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)
    • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Odol Lual Othow
    • Attempted Murder (2 counts)
    • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)
    • Felon in Possession of a Firearm

None of the five suspects are metro residents. Owo Bol and Thon Bol are both Sioux City residents, Caine Dominguez-Shiesl is from Omaha, Reath Yak is from Storm Lake and Odol Othow is from Worthington, Minnesota – according to Des Moines Police.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News