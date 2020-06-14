Fishermen Rescue Boy Swept Away in Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nine-year-old Kiernen Lilly-Stevens and his mother Karla Lilly are avid kayakers, always wearing life jackets. But recent heavy rains created strong currents that the family was not expecting.

An afternoon of kayaking in the Des Moines River turned into a terrifying experience after a fast-moving current swept Kiernan away.

“Kiernen wanted to get out and hold onto the back of his kayak and kick like he does normally when we go anywhere else. So he hopped off of his, but the current which we didn’t realize was going so fast, it just like took them and he lost his paddle,” said Lilly.

Kiernen was swept away by the strong currents, while his mother dove into the river trying to swim against the current to save him.

“The current just got stronger. Then I fell onto some drifting wood, and then I fell under it and I was trying to find a place where I can put my head up and then I can breathe,” said Kiernen.

Lilly continued to swim against the current, trying to reach her son. With the rain making the banks muddy and slippery, she had no choice but to try to continue pushing against the current as Kiernen drifted out of Lilly’s view.

“I was worried that I would just float away and I would never see her again,” said Kiernen.

A boat appeared in the distance, which made Lilly wave her hands in the air in hopes she would catch its eye. Tyrell Erb and his stepfather, Rick, were out looking for the perfect fishing spot when they noticed Kiernen’s blue kayak.

“When we got a little closer to the kayak, we looked further downstream and I noticed the canoes swimming upstream up the river. And there was also a lady that was holding onto the canoe that was trying to swim upstream as well. And so when I saw that, I knew something was wrong because you can’t swim up the current. When I looked back at the kayak, I noticed a little boy. I learned that his name was Kiernen, but he got his little hand up and started waving,” said Erb.

The pair pulled Kiernen out of the water, wrapped him in a t-shirt and reunited him with his mother downstream.

“I don’t know how I would have ever gotten back to my son if Rick and Tyrell weren’t there at the right time. And he had a life jacket on, but it was the matter that I couldn’t get to him. There was no swimming against that current,” said Lilly.

Erb said he was originally hoping to be on the water sooner, but little things kept delaying them. When they finally got on the river, Erb said they just continued downstream looking for the perfect spot until they eventually found Kiernen.

“I couldn’t tell you the amount of times that we slowed down because we thought we found a good fishing spot, but we just decided to keep on going and thank God. God had us keep on going down, because we saved a potential life,” said Erb.

“I would say thank you like a million times,” said Kiernen.