Fisherman dies on Rathbun Lake in southern Iowa

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are trying to determine how a 79-year-old fisherman died on one of Iowa’s largest lakes on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to Rathbun Lake, located north of Centerville in southern Iowa, after receiving a 911 call at 1:43 p.m. about an unresponsive person in the water near the Island View Boat Ramp.

Witnesses at the lake told authorities that they saw a man fishing from a boat, then just five minutes later they saw him floating in the water unresponsive.

The witnesses quickly pulled the man ashore and began performing CPR but he died at the scene, according to the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of the man’s death.

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the identity of the man.