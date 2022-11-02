DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department responded to a house fire shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Fire crews showed up 2617 E. Porter Ave in Des Moines to see the house with a heavy smoking fire that had reached the second story of the home. The occupants of the house had gotten outside by the time fire crews arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

“When I showed up the flames were going through the roof, up the front of the house and into the roofline,” said District Chief Steve Brown with the Des Moines Fire Department. “They had a cooking operation going on in the garage. They were frying some fish, they walked away, they came back in, and the oil ignited.”

The Des Moines Fire Department said the fire started in the garage and crews had it out in five minutes.