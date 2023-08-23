WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Students and staff members across Iowa are heading back to school on Wednesday.

This comes after several school districts have added new educators to their classrooms. Emma Birdwell is a first-year teacher in the West Des Moines Community School District. She’s starting her teaching career as a first-grade teacher at Western Hills Elementary School.

While she says that her district and coworkers have provided her with so much support, it still is a transition. Ms. Birdwell says that the most difficult part so far has been organizing her classroom.

She said, “Like any job, it’s your first year [so] you don’t know what to expect… Obviously, you have training, almost with student-teaching leading up to this point, but you still feel kind of like you’re off on your own, but clearly, like I said, you’re not.”

Ms. Birdwell acknowledged that her principal, colleagues, and district have greatly helped her during this transition, but her community also played a huge role.

Like many teachers across the country, Ms. Birdwell created an Amazon Wishlist. At first, she was reluctant to put one out, but after posting it, she said her community helped her get supplies for her classroom.

She is just one of hundreds of new educators across Iowa:

Waukee hired 110 new staff members, with 30 entering their first year.

Southeast Polk hired 61 teachers, including 23 who are new to the field.

Johnston brought on 62 new educators, and of those, 15 are entering their first year.

Urbandale hired 70 new educators, with 23 first-year educators.

Des Moines hired 280 new educators to their district and of those, 150 are entering their first year.

Ms. Birdwell says that the state hiring a myriad of first-year teachers is a great thing because it can help bring new ideas to the classroom.