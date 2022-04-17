AMES, Iowa — Fishing enthusiasts braved the cold to find that perfect catch. Ames Parks and Recreation and Jax Ames Outdoor Gear hosted a spring fishing meet-up at Ada Hayden lake Saturday morning.

The event took place right after the Iowa D-N-R restocked the lake with over 2,000 trout fish for the season.

It welcomed all types of anglers, including children and taught newcomers about both conventional fishing and fly-fishing, a trout style of fishing…

Ash Burton, the owner of Skunk Bugs Fresh Water Flies provided the lessons.

Stacey Brothers, the marketing coordinator for Jax Ames Outdoor Gear believes this event could inspire people to learn something new.

“He’s [Burton] is out here to do fly fishing lessons, how cool is that? Because, you know, we know regular fishing as people come out here and, and fish all the time, but fly fishing is new to a lot of people. So this is an opportunity to come out and learn how to catch and fly fish,” Brothers said.

The president of Iowa State’s Fishing Club believes this event will help develop a new generation of anglers as the weather gets warmer.

“I really like what Jax is doing out here in Ames and not only helping out to bring the community out to fish but also show off the Great Lake of Ada Hayden that we have. It’s a great fishery. The D-N-R just stocked over 2000 trout in it. So it’d be really nice to get the community out here. And we just wanted to volunteer and help out and kind of get our footprint here at Iowa State.”

The event was open to everyone. A fishing license and a trout stamp were required to participate in the event.

According to the DNR website, a resident fishing license cost $22 and an additional license for trout fishing is $14.50. For more information or to purchase a fishing license, you can go to the Iowa DNR website.

Ames Parks and Recreation and sponsors hope to turn the Spring Fishing day into an annual event.