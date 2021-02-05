First Responders Plea to the Public After 40-Vehicle Pileup

NEWTON, Iowa — There were fortunately no deaths from Thursday’s 40-vehicle pileup near Newton, but that doesn’t mean everyone got away unscathed.

“I don’t think there’s a single officer or a first responder out here that can just walk away without memories of seeing what they saw,” Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said.

It was just before noon when the roadway turned into a sheet of ice.

“When I say complete sheet of ice, I couldn’t even stand on the roadway. It was that icy and that slick,” Dinkla said.

Dinkla said that led to a chain reaction crash involving almost 40 vehicles.

“Just one after another. They couldn’t stop,” Dinkla said.

Dinkla said state troopers rushed to the scene and one trooper had just gotten out of his car to provide medical attention when a semi-truck smashed into it.

“The complete driver side area was completely crushed. To know that that could have been you in that vehicle, that affects you emotionally. That takes a toll on you,” Dinkla said.

It takes a toll on not only the troopers but the other drivers as well.

“It’s tragic to see that. There’s not a person out here that would enjoy being able to watch the crash like that, knowing that it’s affecting lives,” Dinkla said.

Dinkla said while there were other vehicles involved in the pileup, they saw lots of semi-trucks driving way too fast.

“On the interstate system yesterday, we still saw people driving 50 and 55 and 60 miles per hour. That was quite inappropriate to be driving those type of speeds. When I couldn’t even get out and physically walk on the interstate system … and when you’re loaded with 80,000 pounds, that’s tough to get that to stop,” Dinkla said.

He urges drivers to always follow the Iowa DOT’s warnings when travel is not advised.

“Those are the warnings that we would hope that all motorists try to obey so that we’re not putting your life, other lives at risk, and as well as the first responders that all have to ultimately respond to those types of incidents,” Dinkla said.

To see the warnings and get updates on road conditions, go to the Iowa DOT website or look on their app “Iowa 511”