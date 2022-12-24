DES MOINES, Iowa — A southside Des Moines crash on Christmas Eve sent three people to the hospital.

First responders were called to the Southeast 14th Street bridge near Maury Street around 9:30 am Saturda to a two vehicle crash. When officers arrived the damage was so severe that extrication crews were needed for both vehicles. First responders say three of the four victims involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital. Two of them sustained serious injuries.

Southeast 14th Street will remain closed between Johnson Court and Maury street while investigators continue to work the scene to find a possible cause for the crash. There are no details at this time regarding the ages of the victims.