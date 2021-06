IOWA — WHO 13 is proud to honor the service of first responder Jeremy Schaffer. He has served as an Iowa State Trooper with the Iowa DPS since 2007. He joined the department after tens years serving in the US Marine Corps.

Schaffer serves on the area tactical team and held the department secure individual first aid kits for each state trooper, saving lives in the process. Trooper Schaffer, thank you for all that you do to keep our community safe.