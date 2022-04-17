DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines residents got up bright and early to start their spring cleaning.

Hoover High School hosted the metro’s first “Mega scrub clean up” event of the year on Saturday.

This event gives a chance to enhance the city’s neighborhoods and give Des Moines residents an opportunity to get of any appliances, yard debris and bulk items like tires, TVs and furniture.

Residents were even able to get rid of household hazardous waste.

Mega Scrub and Scrub events are free to Des Moines residents only. Proof of residency is required, they ask you to show an I-D or a current utility bill.

The next Mega Scrub event is scheduled for May 21st at the Polk County River Place.

Scrub events are held every third Saturday of March through November, while the Mega Scrub event happens four times within those months.

To see a list of items that are accepted or future dates and locations, you can go to dsm.city/scrub.