First Lady making stop at DMACC

ANKENY, Iowa — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives in central Iowa Wednesday to promote the Biden infrastructure plan.

The First Lady will appear with Iowa congresswoman Cindy Axne at the Des Moines Area Community College campus in Ankeny Wednesday afternoon. The two are expected to highlight the president’s call for investment in education and the benefits Iowa is seeing from the Child Tax Credit.

They will also discuss how the Build Back Better Act would extend those credits.

The White House says, “The Build Back Better Agenda is an ambitious plan to create jobs, cut taxes, and lower costs for working families – all paid for by making the tax code fairer and making the wealthiest and large corporations pay their fair share.”

