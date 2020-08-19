First-Hand Look Inside the Classroom as First Day of School Looming in Iowa

IOWA — Monday the bell will ring for many school districts across the state, but as students make their way back into the classroom, some noticeable changes will be made.

“Like most people, the information continues to change so when the information changes our plans have to change,” Mitchellville Elementary principal Blake Kielman said.

Classroom “feng shui” is giving way to social distancing at Stilwell Junior High in the West Des Moines School District.

“I’ve seen our teachers get very, very creative trying to figure out what is essential for classroom furniture within their space and what items are nonessential,” Erica Whittle, Stilwell Junior High principal said.

It’s the same at Mitchellville Elementary in the Southeast Polk School District. After years of making flexible seating a priority, that idea is now turned on its head.

“Kids got to chose between high top tables, low top tables, if they need a ball they can sit on to bounce around and get the wiggles out. They [had] all of those options, but those are not as conducive to six feet social distancing as maybe your traditional desk,” Kielman said.

“A lot of that stuff had to go. We moved it to the gymnasium. We brought in desks but there wasn’t enough desks for every student to have one. So we’re being kinda flexible there, but that just might be the theme of the year is just be flexible,” Mitchellville Elementary first-grade teacher Spencer Karr said.

What’s not flexible is the enforcement of masks and social distancing. Signs and stickers are posted throughout.

“The biggest struggle will be keeping them separate. They are so used to being around their friends and playing with their friends, but when they come here they need to realize that we’re going to social distance, we’re going to wear the mask, we’re going to do everything we can to keep them safe,” Karr said.

Elementary students at both districts are focusing on cohorts, and working to stay within their class groups.

“We’re going to start the year eating in the classrooms. It’s just the only way we can do it without cohorts crossing,” Kielman said.

Secondary will still move from class to class, but there are mitigation efforts in place. At Stilwell, passing time is split up to lower congestion levels, not to mention their major change in class scheduling.

“We are switching to a block schedule for lots of different reasons,” Whittle said. “First, for mitigation. They don’t have to switch as often. They get to build those strong relationships over a longer period of time with the teacher they have. It also helps our online students not have to juggle as many classes in one day. It helps keeps everyone on the same page and same pace.”

“During that 85 minute time block, teachers will be jumping on Zoom and zooming with students, will be teaching a classroom with full lessons, so just being very flexible in moving in and out and switching it up. A lot of our staff members have been spending their summer planning what that’s going to look like,” Assistant Principal at Stilwell, David Perrigo said.

Both West Des Moines and Southeast Polk do have some teachers solely for online learners, so not everyone has to juggle both the virtual and physical classroom. At the end of the day, they both say their main priority is safety heading back to school this year.

“We wanted to give our families choice. We know that some parents absolutely wanted to keep their children at home, whether it was a personal safety situation at home or whatever that looked like. Similarly, there are many other families, 75 percent of them, who felt the safety measures we put in place were supportive having their child back at school every day,” Laine Mendenhall-Buck, the Director of Community Relations for West Des Moines Community School District said.

Southeast Polk will start K-12 on a hybrid plan next week, having students attend in-person 50 percent of the time. After Labor Day their elementary schools will switch to on-site learning all five days, however their high school will stay at 50 percent capacity.

For West Des Moines, K-12 families were given two options, either 100 percent on-site or 100 percent virtual. They said district-wide about 25 percent opted for that continuous online learning.