WAUKEE, Iowa- Around 500 runners are expected to spend Thanksgiving morning participating in the first ever Waukee Turkey Trot at Triumph Park.

Participants can register and pick up their packet at the park between 7:30A.M. and 8:30A.M. The Kid’s Dash is a 100-meter race that begins at 8:45A.M. and the 5K starts at 9A.M.

“It’s cold out here, but it’s a great place. We’re excited for a great day,” said Tim Fencl, the Race Director. He recommends that participants and onlookers dress warmly.

After the event, there will be donuts provided by Donutland.

Fencl also said that there is plentiful parking at the park. Triumph Park is located at 700 NW Douglas Parkway in Waukee.

The Waukee Turkey Trot is part of the nationwide Thankful Turkey Run/Walk. Results of the race will be submitted into an online portal where scores will be virtually compared with over 50,000 runners and walkers participating in Turkey Trots across the country.