DES MOINES, Iowa – A murder charge has been filed in a deadly shooting that happened in the Merle Hay neighborhood earlier this month.

Joshua Taylor

Joshua John Taylor, 20 of Des Moines, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Dakota Toepfer, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Police were called to the 6300 block of Urbandale Avenue around 7:35 a.m. Sunday, May 7th on a report of a shooting. When first responders arrived on the scene they found Toepfer suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital where he died.

Sgt. Parizek said evidence shows Taylor intentionally and deliberately shot Toepfer six times, resulting in his death.

Taylor was taken into custody the day of the shooting on unrelated drug charges but was released the next day. Sgt. Parizek said he was arrested again Tuesday on the murder charge and will be booked into the Polk County Jail shortly.