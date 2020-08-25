 

 

First Day of School Delayed by Possible COVID-19 Outbreak at Fremont Elementary School

Fremont, Iowa — Wednesday was supposed to be the first day of school for students at Fremont Elementary School but the start of the semester is now delayed due to a possible COVID-19 outbreak among staff.

In a letter posted online Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Scott Williamson says one staff member at Fremont Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19 and “multiple” other staff members are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Williamson says he is shutting down the building at least through Friday and possibly longer. Williamson says he’ll make a decision on beginning the school year after meeting with the Departments of Education and Public Health.

Other schools in the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Community School District are still open.

Williamson says there are eight students district wide who are beginning the school year under quarantine after their parents tested positive for COVID-19. The district serves five counties whose average coronavirus positive rate range between 14.5% and 4.2%.

On Monday the nearby Knoxville Raceway canceled the remainder of its season due to several of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

