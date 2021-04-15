First Case of ‘Brazilian Variant’ of COVID-19 Confirmed in Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of the so-called ‘Brazilian variant’ of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2 P.1). The case was confirmed in Johnson County. The individual’s name is not being released and the patient is being advised to isolate themselves.

The state has also confirmed 223 cases of the “UK variant” of COVID-19 as well. The new variants are mutations of the coronavirus strain that caused the worldwide pandemic. The mutations can occur as the virus is passed from person to person. Health officials are hopeful that if enough Americans are vaccinated, the virus will stop spreading and mutating.