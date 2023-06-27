AMES, IOWA – Ames Parks and Recreation and Ames Police are investigating fireworks damage to a restroom at Emma McCarthy Lee Park after an explosion on June 22nd caused nearly $1,000 in damage and clean-up costs.

“It looks like some Roman candle type,” said Joshua Thompson. City of Ames Parks and Facilities Superintendent, “I believe it’s put it underneath the bowl and it is set it off and then, quite a mess, ceramic shards going everywhere.”

Although State of Iowa law mandates municipalities allow the sale of fireworks, the City of Ames prohibits the exploding of fireworks within the city limits through a decades-old ordinance. Since the State legalized fireworks sales, City departments have regularly received complaints about exploding fireworks noise affecting pets and people, questions about debris and garbage left behind, and concerns about the potential for fires and damage.

“We deal with some sort of vandalism every summer every season weather is graffiti or you know people, painting and chalking or whatever,” said Thompson. Around the Fourth of July before and after it’s a bigger deal.”

“Leaving fireworks to the professionals is the best way to enjoy the Fourth of July,” said Thompson, “Ames Parks and Recreation staff will spend countless hours cleaning up debris left from illegally exploded fireworks in the parks this summer instead of focusing on park maintenance and improvement work.”

This is not the first time an Ames park has been damaged by fireworks.

In 2018, the Brookside Park restroom was heavily damaged when fireworks were thrown into a nearby trash can and the building was set ablaze. The restroom was gutted and rebuilt at a cost to taxpayers of $250,000. It reopened in 2021.

The damage to the park is expected to be fixed by the end of the week.

Those who are caught exploding fireworks in Ames face a citation and $250 fine. People causing property damage may also be liable for the costs of repair. If you see someone using fireworks, please report them by calling Ames Police at 515-239-5133.