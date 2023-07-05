DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines firefighters and police officers responded to a call about a potential structure fire, in the Oakridge Neighborhood, late on the Fourth of July.

Police usually respond to fire calls to assist the fire department in any needs they have, and it was needed just after 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday. While firefighters were trying to assess smoke coming out of a vacant building, fireworks were thrown at emergency responders.

“With all the effort we put into building relationships within the community it becomes very frustrating when we see a large group of juveniles or young adults like that turn on us,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. “…There might be a fire and your response is to launch fireworks at us? I mean that is just ridiculous.”

Parizek said the type of explosives that were used were “serious” and not just firecrackers.

After the first incident of fireworks thrown, the police beefed up their presence to protect the fire crews. As soon as they determined there was no fire, they left.

Oakridge Neighborhood commented to WHO 13 on the incident.

“We do not condone fireworks on this campus that is a lease violation,” said Kristyn Arnold, the vice president of planning and strategy at Oakridge Neighborhood. “However, it is important to note that all the people participating don’t live here.”

Oakridge is doing their own investigation and police are continuing to look at body camera video to see if any faces can be identified.