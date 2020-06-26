Fireworks Sales are Skyrocketing but so are Complaints

GRIMES, Iowa — It’s just a little more than a week away from the Fourth of July and the Iowa Fireworks Company says its sales are booming.

“We’re up significantly. I think a lot of our customers are coming out earlier, making sure that they’ve got their shows planned. It’s been a very busy start to the season,” Iowa Fireworks Company owner Jeremiah Terhark said.

Sales are skyrocketing despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are seeing people wanting to do bigger shows for themselves and their families since a lot of the city celebrations have been canceled this year,” Terhark said.

“I love fireworks, I think they’re cool, and now they’re legal in Iowa. I thought I should take advantage of it. It’s just a fun thing to do with friends and family members,” Grimes resident Brett Meyer said.

The firework sales may be increasing, but so are the complaints.

“It’s just I wish that people would just take into consideration, especially in residential areas that you have people with pets that are probably scared, people with little kids who are probably asleep. We have veterans with PTSD. I just feel like sometimes there’s just not that respect,” Waukee resident Stephanie Gibson said.

State law says fireworks are legal between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. from June 1 through July 8 and Dec. 10 through Jan. 3. Some city’s ban them outright.