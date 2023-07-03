DES MOINES, Iowa — On July 3 many shoppers come in with a Christmas Eve-like urgency. Celebrations are happening tonight, or Tuesday, and they want to be ready. Some come in for a couple of items, others fill a shopping cart.

“A lot of customers buy fireworks early on June 1, and a lot of customers come in on July 3 and 4,” said Beau Carenza, of Blazing Glory Fireworks. “This year with our new store we’re super excited to be fully stocked for the whole time, with our wide customer base.”

Some of the orders can be rather large.

“You know we have people coming here asking for the big booms all the way down to the little snaps,” said Carenza.

There are also some customers you would not expect. One is an attorney who came from San Francisco, and landed in Des Moines. He had $1,200 in cash and wanted his order in plain un-marked boxes, to take in his plane to Martha’s Vineyard. It seemed he could not get fireworks on either end of his trip, so he stopped in Iowa.

Most customers come in just wanting to share some fireworks here locally with a few friends.

“It’s America back here,” said Mike Frame, who came back to his hometown in Iowa, from California. “They don’t celebrate it like that there in California, you can’t even have sparklers.”