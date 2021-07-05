Fireworks cleanup closes Des Moines splash pool on Monday

DES MOINES, IOWA — One Des Moines splash pool was not open for the Monday holiday due to illegal Sunday evening activities that left the facility unusable. Des Moines Parks and Recreation announced that the pool at Pete Crivaro park would not open so the city could cleanup debris and damage from fireworks.

Crivaro Park fireworks damage. Photo courtesy: Des Moines Parks and Recreation





The city shared photos on social media of what they found on Monday morning. The pool surface was littered with thousands of exploded firecrackers, bottle rockets and other fireworks debris. The surface appeared charred in some areas. The surrounding picnic area was also littered with fireworks wrappers.

The Des Moines Police Department received a total of 569 fireworks calls on Saturday and Sunday night. Just two citations were issued. One person was arrested on a fireworks charge, as well as public intoxication.