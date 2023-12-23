DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire early Saturday morning fully engulfed a home in the Beaverdale.

The Des Moines Fire Department responded to the 3700 block of Marianna Trail just after 6 a.m. Saturday. First responders arrived at the scene to find a residence with a detached garage, which was completely up in flames. No residents were in the garage at the time of the blaze.

The owners of the property were in the home at the time, but did not know that the fire had started until first responders showed up to put out the flames.

The garage sustained damage from the fire, but he exterior of the home sustained minor damages from the heat. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time as officials continue to investigate.