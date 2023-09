GRIMES, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a fire at a recycling facility in Grimes Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened at around 4 p.m. at the Metro Recycling Facility in the 4100 block of SE Beisser Drive. An employee at the facility told WHO 13 that as he was being evacuated from the building he saw large flames inside.

No information has been released about what caused the fire. This is a developing story.