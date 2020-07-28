Fire Guts Restaurant on North Side of Des Moines

Des Moines, Iowa — A restaurant on the north side of Des Moines appears to be a complete loss after a fire gutted the building on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were first called to Montana Mike’s Steakhouse on the in the 5000 block of NE 14th Street around 3:30 pm on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find flames showing. When firefighters opened a hole in the ceiling they found the attic space of the building completely engulfed.

No one was injured in the fire. The same restaurant caught fire back in 2012.

NE 14th Street was closed down in both directions in front of the restaurant for hours as crews worked to douse the flames.