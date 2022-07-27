DES MOINES, Iowa — Emergency crews were called out to a rescue on the Des Moines River early Wednesday in Des Moines but because of the low water level, they didn’t even have to launch a boat.

Calls came in from passersby around 7:10 a.m. about a man on a sand bar in the river between the SE 6th Street bridge and the SE 14th St. bridge, said Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department. The man was seen going in and out of the water and stumbling.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they made contact with the man on the sand bar. Douglass said rescue crews threw him a rope to help him walk through the low water and then to shore.

Why the man was out on the sand bar is unknown, but officials said he may have been impaired.