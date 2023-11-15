DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines home was seriously damaged after a fire ripped through Wednesday morning.

At around 9 a.m. Des Moines firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 3100 block of Guthrie Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene they found flames coming from the back of the house. Firefighters had to attack the fire from the ground and from the roof, by cutting an opening into it, in order to put out the flames.

Officials have not released any information about injuries that may have occurred or the cause of the fire.