DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters battled a large building fire on the northeast side of Des Moines Friday afternoon.

First responders were called to the 1600 block of NE 44th Ave. at around 1:30 p.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke out at the U-Pull-It warehouse.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office the fire started accidently while an employee was working on a vehicle. The work caused a spark that ignited nearby gasoline.

One person experienced minor injuries, including some first-degree burns and smoke inhalation.

Both directions of travel on NE 14th Street from NE Aurora to NE Broadway were shut down while firefighters battle the blaze. The road has since been reopened.